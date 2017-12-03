Alcorn official to give keynote speech at fall commencement

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – One of Alcorn State University’s own will address graduating students during the university’s fall commencement.

Dr. Donzell Lee, who serves as the executive vice president for the Office of Academic Affairs and provost, will deliver the keynote speech on Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. in the Davey L. Whitney HPER Complex.

Lee says he’s always happy to recognize students’ achievements and he’s honored to have been selected to inspire the graduates.

Lee began his career as an instructor of music in Alcorn’s Department of Fine Arts, ultimately becoming department chairman in 2001. He held that post until 2006 when he became the dean of the School of Graduate Studies. In 2008, he became interim associate vice president for Academic Affairs. He was appointed to his current position in 2015.