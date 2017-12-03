Drug court in Delta to start offering mental health services

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A drug court in Mississippi will start offering mental health services.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the services will be available in the 4th Circuit Drug Court in Washington, Sunflower and Leflore counties.

The court has received a three-year, $400,000 federal grant to cover the cost of hiring a mental health therapist, a peer support specialist and a supervising officer for drug court participants.

Judge Margaret Carey-McCray said she hopes the mental health program can begin by March.

In drug court, people who have problems with drug or alcohol abuse are sent to long-term rehabilitation facilities instead of prison. After completing the rehab program, participants are monitored through frequent drug testing and court appearances and are required to attend counseling.