Jackson Firefighters find body inside burning home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire at the 3900 block of Roxbury just after 11 Sunday morning.

Officials say when firefighters entered the home they found a man dead inside, burned in the fire.

We’re told Firefighters preserved the body and summoned fire investigators, detectives of JPD and the coroner.

The coroner has since left with the body. No Identity or official cause of death has been released at this time.

Investigators are still on scene working to determine a cause of the fire. Investigation is ongoing.

