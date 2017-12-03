Southern Miss to meet Florida State in Independence Bowl

WJTV – Southern Miss will get to face a Power Five conference foe in its bowl game.

The Golden Eagles will take on Florida State in the Independence Bowl. The game is on Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. in Shreveport, La.

This is the third straight year Southern Miss will appear in a bowl. The Seminoles are making their 36th straight bowl appearance, which is a FBS record.

Southern Miss is 8-4 on the season and has won its last three games. Florida State is 6-6 and has also won its last three games.

The backfields for each team will be something to watch closely. Running back Ito Smith is the Golden Eagles’ most dynamic player, ranking 20th in the nation with 1,321 rushing yards while adding 370 receiving yards. He’s scored 15 total touchdowns.

The Seminoles feature a familiar face to the Jackson area: former Clinton Arrow star Cam Akers. Akers, as a freshman, has 930 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has a talented running mate in Jacques Patrick, who has rushed for 687 yards and six touchdowns.

USM has not faced the Seminoles since 1996. The two programs have met 14 times before, with FSU leading the series 11-2-1.