12-year-old raises money for fire department for his upcoming birthday

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Madison County teen is using his birthday as a way to help first responders in his community.

12-year-old Andrew has a goal to become a firefighter when he grows up.

Just days away from his birthday, Andrew decided to raise money for the Gluckstadt Fire Department for equipment. Monday, he got a tour of the fire station. Andrew’s mom, Melisa Saccucci, says he has Autism. This a big step in his therapy.

“One of the biggest hurdles for people with autism is interaction with other people and social interaction.”

On Dec. 7th, his birthday, Andrew and his family will present the Gluckstadt Fire Department with a big check and birthday cake.