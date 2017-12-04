Child allegedly hit with metal baseball bat; 1 arrested

By Published:
Joseph Washington, Jr. (Photo: ACSO)

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 21-year-old man is arrested for attempted murder after deputies said they found a child lying in blood at a home in the Sibley Area.

Authorities said they took Joseph Washington, Jr. in to custody. On December  2, deputies were dispatched to Rounds Round.

When they arrived, they said they saw the 8-year-old lying in blood across the couch. Authorities said the child was allegedly hit several times with a metal baseball bat.

Washington is being held without bond pending the investigation.

