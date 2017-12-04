Fatal crash on I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) —  One person died in a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Kervin Stewart, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-20 outside of Bovina.

A witness told MHP that westbound traffic was slowing down for a commercial truck to enter the weigh station and a driver who was in the left westbound lane crossed into the median. The witness said the driver overcorrected to the right and came across both lanes. The vehicle overturned after hitting a tree.

The driver died from the injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

