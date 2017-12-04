Light-A-Light for Children

Purchase your Light on the Batson Hospital Christmas Tree today! The BankPlus Light-A-Light Project is one of the oldest Friend’s fundraisers and with your help, the holidays are bright for children hospitalized at Batson Children’s Hospital. The annual Tree-Lighting Celebration will be held on Tuesday, December 5th and will be a great evening for patients and their families as they experience the first lighting of the Christmas Trees and a performance by Ballet Mississippi.

For a $10 donation, you can “Light-A-Light” on the Batson Hospital Christmas Tree in honor or memory of someone you know. The honoree or their family will receive a special card letting them know of your thoughtful donation. What a wonderful gift for your friends, neighbors, teachers and that person who is so hard to shop for!

For a larger gift, you can light an “Eternal Light” on our Eternal Light Tree at children’s hospital. With a $250 donation, we will send a special acknowledgment card to the honoree or their family as well as a handmade glass angel ornament created by local artist, Jerry Hymel. Each year following, the honoree or their family will receive another acknowledgment card telling them that we remembered the Eternal Light during our annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony. This lasting gift is a special way to show someone you care.