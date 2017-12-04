Lockdown lifted at Clinton Park Elementary

By Published:

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A lockdown has been lifted at a Clinton school.

School officials said Clinton Park Elementary went on lockdown Monday after a disoriented parent knocked on a locked door and let the person inside the building.

According to the Clinton Public School District, the parent was immediately intercepted by school staff and held in the office.

The school was placed on lockdown, and the police department was called.

School officials said the parent was arrested and removed from campus.

No one was harmed, they said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s