Lockdown lifted at Clinton Park Elementary

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A lockdown has been lifted at a Clinton school.

School officials said Clinton Park Elementary went on lockdown Monday after a disoriented parent knocked on a locked door and let the person inside the building.

According to the Clinton Public School District, the parent was immediately intercepted by school staff and held in the office.

The school was placed on lockdown, and the police department was called.

School officials said the parent was arrested and removed from campus.

No one was harmed, they said.

Statement regarding the lockdown today at Clinton Park Elementary School: pic.twitter.com/w9p6qnSC3e — Clinton Schools (@Clintonschools) December 4, 2017