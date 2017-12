Madison, MISS. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department and Fire Department responded to a deadly car accident.

It happened on Saint Augustine Drive and Beacon Hill Drive on Sunday night.

According to a witness, a 2013 Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on the road when it appeared to make a left turn. We’re told the car left the road and hit a tree.

Police said the driver, 49-year-old Kenneth Cook of Madison, died at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.