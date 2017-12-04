Man arrested after alleged road rage incident on Natchez Trace

Hinds County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man after a report of a road rage incident.

It happened on the Natchez Trace near Clinton on Sunday.

According to the victim, 56-year-old Daniel Wallace of Pearl slammed on his brakes multiple times, stopped in the middle of the road and allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim.

Deputies later found Wallace’s car and arrested him.

He was charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and careless driving. We’re told he could face additional charges for pointing and aiming a weapon at the victim.

Wallace was booked at the Raymond Detention Center.