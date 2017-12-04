Man found dead on McRaven Road identified

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities have identified the body that was found on South McRaven Road over the weekend.

Hinds County Major Pete Luke said the victim is 35-year-old Ashanti Taylor.

The call came in to authorities just before 4 p.m. Saturday, when neighbors came across the gruesome discovery. Authorities said he was shot in the head and multiple times in the body.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing a single gunshot Friday night.

Major Pete Luke said, “It is undetermined if the man was shot elsewhere and dropped off here,” Luke went on to say, “As of now, we don’t have a motive or suspect.”

The investigation is ongoing.

