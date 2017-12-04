Manhunt ends; 2 charged with murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Deputies arrested two people for murder following a Marion County manhunt.

The sheriff’s department said 26-year-old Jarvis Conerly and 37-year-old Ronnie Smith are being held in jail.

Investigators said they were called to respond to a fight and possible shooting over the weekend on Conerly Lane in the Kokomo community. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they were unable to locate anything.

They remained in the area and dispatched alerted them about a suspicious vehicle on Conerly Lane. Deputies said that’s when they found 44-year-old Billy Mays dead.

The investigation led to the arrest of Conerly. As deputies tried to make contact with Smith, they said he took off on foot.

A manhunt went on throughout the night, officials said. Law enforcement officers said they arrested Smith Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.