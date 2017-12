Related Coverage WJTV gets sneak peek of new Mississippi museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Donald Trump will be in the Magnolia state this weekend.

According to CNN, Trump will travel to Mississippi Saturday for the opening of the two new museums.

The grand opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will be held on Dec. 9.

The openings are also a part of the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration.

