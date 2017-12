CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s an update in the case about a Canton couple charged with felony child abuse and neglect.

Prosecutors say Anthony Holiday will testify against Latasha Leonard when she goes to trial.

Last month holiday pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison for felony child neglect. The court still must determine that Leonard is competent to stand trial.

Her earliest possible trial date is sometime next year.