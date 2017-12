RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds Community College baseball team is one of the best JUCO programs in the state and their tradition of sending multiple players to play at a four-year school continued Tuesday.

The signees are:

John Parker Elkins – Mississippi State

Jase Dalton – South Alabama

Ian Ladner – UAB

Caleb Morgan – Tennessee Tech

Patrick Hodges – Delta State

Click the video above to hear from some of the players on what the Hinds program did to help them achieve their dreams.