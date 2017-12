HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a man and charged him in connection with a burglary.

Gullem Browning was located at a home on Rosemary Avenue in Jackson. Law enforcement officers charged him with two counts of business burglary and one count of auto burglary.

Authorities said surveillance video showed him breaking into Juan’s Upholstery and an adjacent church on Highway 18 near Raymond.