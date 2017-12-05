Mississippi Democrats want President Trump’s visit canceled

Related Coverage Trump to visit Mississippi for grand opening of museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some members of the state’s Democratic Party want President Donald Trump’s visit for this weekend in Jackson canceled.

According to CNN, Trump will be in the Magnolia state Saturday for the grand opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Below is a statement from The Mississippi Association of County Democratic Chairs and Hinds County Democratic Party Chairperson Jacqueline R. Amos:

“ Yesterday, we learned with great dismay that the President will participate in the opening ceremonies of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum this Saturday. As the direct political heirs to the Freedom Democratic Party and in the spirit of Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, we call upon all the authorities involved to cancel any appearance and remarks by President Donald Trump immediately. Any reasonable person knows that the presence of such a hugely divisive and polarizing figure will pervert and diminish what could otherwise be a healing and teaching moment for our state. Mr. Trump attained to the highest office in the land by appeals and tactics that do great and lasting violence to our civil rights heritage. His campaign appealed to the very worst demons of the American soul. He is a disgraceful president, a malicious influence, and an abominable human being. He has no place at a celebration of the very values and aspirations his presidency is clearly committed to destroy. Mr. President, leave Mississippi alone. We have had far too much experience with your kind already.”