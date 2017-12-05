JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The holiday season is here and Jackson Police want to keep you safe while your are shopping.

Operation Safe Shop started on Nov. 23 and will last until Dec. 31.

The Jackson Police Department is offering the following suggestions to shoppers:

Always be aware of your surroundings. Do not allow cell phones and other electronic devices to distract you.

Park in well lit areas when possible and try to shop with a buddy or group.

Do not leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Secure your vehicle and do not leave any valuables in plain view.

Do not leave extra keys inside your vehicle. A break- in could become a vehicle theft.

Avoid making multiple trips to and from your vehicle with packages. If you must, try to secure those items in the trunk, when possible.

Do not carry cash or other noticeable valuables in your hand.

Avoid carrying larges purses or handbags.

Safeguard your credit or debit card information when checking out.

Look out for fellow shoppers to help keep them safe. If you see suspicious activity or someone in distress, say something.