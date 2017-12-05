Reward offered for information in theft investigation

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Madison Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a wanted person.

Police said the person in the photos allegedly stole various metal items over a couple of months

Officers said they have photos of a person entering into a shed on a fenced in lot of a private homeowner taking items.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

