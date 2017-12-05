Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics over doping scandal

(CBS) — CBS reports that The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that it has suspended Russia’s Olympic team from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics over the country’s doping scandal.

The committee said it will allow athletes from the country to compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Games.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic committee and IOC member Alexander Zhukov, and also banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vilaty Mutko from the Olympics for life. Mutko was the sports minister in 2014 and is the head of the organizing committee of soccer’s next World Cup.

The Russian Olympic committee was also fined $15 million to pay for the investigation and future anti-doping work.

