Vicksburg church holds active shooter seminar

VICKSBURG, MISS. (WJTV) — A Vicksburg church is taking steps to prevent themselves from an active shooter.

Oakland Baptist Church held an active shooter seminar, put on by Warren County EMA Director John Elfer.

“It’s no different than preparing for any other emergency, you need to have a plan,” said Elfer.

Church protection is again a hot topic after a gunman opened fire inside a church in Texas.

Elfer says churches can protect themselves in many ways including having an escape and having ushers on high alert at the door.

“We want them to have the tools to survive and want them to have the tools to prevent these incidents from happening,” said Elfer.

“I never dreamed that we had to protect the congregation in church,” said Wendell Moore who attended the seminar.