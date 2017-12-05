Victim found with several gunshot wounds inside vehicle on Rosemary Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said they went to Rosemary Avenue a little after 1 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Officers said the car also sustained gunfire.

Police said it appears that the shooting happened at a different location and the victim drove to Rosemary Avenue.

Police are searching for a secondary crime scene. The victim is being taken to a  hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

 

 

 

