1 dead, 1 injured in Madison County shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two brothers were shot at their home in Madison County Monday night. One of them died from his injuries.

According to Sandra Buckley of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, authorities went to a home on Robinson Springs Road a little before midnight.

Buckley said 21-year-old Bryan Hollins was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His brother was shot at least once; Buckley said he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

The sheriff’s department said they are interviewing witnesses and working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department.