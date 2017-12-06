2 sentenced to prison on federal drug charges

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV ) — Two men are sentenced to prison on federal drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said 37-year-old  Donyale Jerrel Holloway and 48-year-old Ennis Montgomery were sentenced on for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Authorities said Holloway was sentenced to 211 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $53,674.00. Montgomery was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Hurst said both defendants were also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

Holloway and Montgomery were arrested after a lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in South Mississippi. Montgomery was allegedly transporting marijuana in an 18-wheeler from Texas to Lincoln County, Mississippi. They said Holloway would then distribute the marijuana in Southwest Mississippi.

