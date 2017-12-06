Former Hattiesburg candidate indicted on voter fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — A Hattiesburg man who authorities said ran for an open state representative seat has been indicted on two counts of voter fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 28-year-old Cory Ferraez turned himself in Monday following an August indictment by a Lowndes County grand jury.

On count one, Ferraez was charged with swearing to a false application for an absentee ballot, and count two charged him with voting outside of his legal district.

Hood said he faces up to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a $5,000 fine for count one and up to six months in jail and a fine of $200 on count two.