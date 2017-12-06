Gospel concert to help JPD officers

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — A gospel concert will be held at a local church to help Jackson Police officers.

The concert will be held at New Horizon Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017.

The benefit is geared towards helping officers who are going through a financial struggle due to illness.

“These officers have spent their lives protecting the community and now they need the community’s help,” said Sgt. Abraham Thompson who will also be singing at the event.

If you would like to purchase a ticket please contact Carissa Coleman at (769) 257-4117.