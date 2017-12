RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities said they arrested a local attorney on drug charges in Richland.

Richland Police charged Jeffrey Knight with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Officers said the conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on I-20. A K-9 sniffed the vehicle and alerted authorities of the odor of narcotics.

Police said they found about 8 grams of meth hidden inside of the vehicle.

His bond is set at $100,000.