Man charged with molesting a child in Jones County

By Published:

Jones County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 66-year-old man and charged him with molesting a child.

We’re told they were contacted by concerned parents about incidents of inappropriate behavior involving their daughter and Roy Parker of Laurel. Investigators said the incidents allegedly happened at Parker’s home while the child was under the care of him and his wife, Sherry.

Jones County Deputies arrested Parker on December 5, 2017. His initial appearance is scheduled for December 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s