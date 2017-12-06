Man charged with molesting a child in Jones County

Jones County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 66-year-old man and charged him with molesting a child.

We’re told they were contacted by concerned parents about incidents of inappropriate behavior involving their daughter and Roy Parker of Laurel. Investigators said the incidents allegedly happened at Parker’s home while the child was under the care of him and his wife, Sherry.

Jones County Deputies arrested Parker on December 5, 2017. His initial appearance is scheduled for December 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court.