Mississippi Mile lines Capital Street with interactive photograph gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday Capital Street will be blocked off from Lamar Street to State Street for the Mississippi Mile, where 200 photos will be carefully placed in the windows of businesses showcasing the accomplishments of Mississippians.

On Saturday those 200 photogrpahs lining windows in downtown jackson will unviel the work of mississippians that have helped shape the magnolia state.

The first ever “celebrating storytellers” project is giving people an intimate look at our state’s history. The picture is just the beginning though, because at the bottom of each photo is a code where you can scan an iPhone and reveal a video with the background of the picture.

“Everyone will be able to come up to a photograph and scan the Mississippi logo qr code and then all you have to do if you have an Iphone is just open your photos app and stick it up to the code and it will immediately will pull p a link to the video and start playing a story that goes along with the photo,” David Lewis, the project specialist for the Greater Jackson Art Council said.

David lewis with the Greater Jackson Art Council worked with Blue Magnolia Films to come up with this revolutionary idea, where the ammature photographer is able to explain the story behind the picture with a short video.

“Each of the videos represents a story that a nominated community story teller has put together the workshop that Blue Magnolia Films put together took the participants a week of taking photographs on an IPhone so all of the images are taken from an iphone then they write their own narrative and then they narrate the videos themselves,” he explained.

One of the 200 stories you can expect to see is that of thomas pharmacy one of the oldest black owned pharmacies and businesses in Mississippi, and that of a retired north mississippi health services executive.

Along the mile you can also experience dozens of local vendors.

The Mississippi Mile will begin with an opening ceremony at the King Edward Hotel at 10:30 am on Saturday, and will last from 11 AM to 5 pm.