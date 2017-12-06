Mississippi GOP, Gov. Bryant comment on Trump’s visit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Republicans and Democrats are at odds about President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to Mississippi.

Trump is expected to attend the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Tuesday Jacqueline Amos of the Mississippi Democratic Party released a statement saying that the president’s visit should be canceled.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, is also opposed to the visit.

“President Trump’s statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal, and his attendance is an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement,” Johnson said. “He has created a commission to reinforce voter suppression, refused to denounce white supremacists, and overall, has created a racially hostile climate in this nation.”

Gov. Phil Bryant said he invited Mr. Trump to be a part of the Bicentennial Celebration. He posted a comment on social media supporting the president’s decision to come.

“Mississippi should be proud that the president of the United States has agreed to speak at the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.The world will be watching our Bicentennial celebration. Let us come together as one Mississippi.”

The Mississippi GOP is also responding to the controversy. Below is a statement:

Governor Phil Bryant extended the invitation to the President of the United States to join Mississippians in celebration of the state’s 200 years of statehood by attending the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson. This should be an exciting, highly anticipated time to bring Mississippians together to showcase the history of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement and its national historical significance. But the Democrats are politicizing the visit in an attempt to score desperate political points in a state that voted overwhelmingly in support of President Trump last November. Not only is their behavior downright embarrassing, but their ignorant attacks further prove just how out of touch they are with the voters in their own state! As the leader of the free world, President Trump’s participation should be welcomed with great honor and clearly reflect the importance that our commander in chief places on Mississippi and the monumental impact this museum has on our nation. This classless act of disrespect by Mississippi Democrats is a perfect example of what is wrong with politics today. Mississippi Democrats are attacking the President to score political points and raise money when we should be remembering and celebrating those whose courage and sacrifice helped change our state and nation. It is no wonder why Mississippians continue to oust Democrat legislators one by one.

