Shelters Prepare to Serve Homeless in Frigid Weather

JACKSON, Miss. – Temperatures are dropping leaving those on the streets bracing for frigid weather.

“Everybody couldn’t handle this cold in the streets it’s down to 28 degrees 14 degrees that’s freezing outside,” Donald Hampton said, taking shelter at the Opporunity Center.

Freezing temperatures are on the way and homeless shelters are getting ready.

“We aren’t checking much more than do you have a warm place to be tonight,” Stewpot Executive Director, Jill Buckley said. If the answer is no then we are welcoming people in.”

Local shelters like the Opportunity Center are expecting dozens to fill shelters like Hampton.

“Some people don’t have no where to go even like myself and it’s been a blessing for it to be here,” Hampton explained.

Over the next four days emergency shelters are using limited resources to give food and shelter to those who need it most.

“We are preparing to be open and maxed out at every shelter,” Buckley said.

“It’s shelter it protects us during the day and when it gets real cold at night, Bradley Mason said. “Like in the next few days we can sleep here.”

The shelters are relying on community support.

In addition to warmth and meals the shelters are providing blakets coats gloves and socks.

Click Here to find out how you can help.