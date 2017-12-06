The Light a Light Campaign

Related Coverage Light-A-Light for Children

For a $10 donation, you can “Light-A-Light” on the Batson Hospital Christmas Tree in honor or memory of someone you know.

The BankPlus Light-A-Light Project is one of the oldest Friends of Children’s Hospital fundraisers.

For a larger gift, you can light an “Eternal Light” on the Eternal Light Tree at children’s hospital. With a $250 donation, you will receive a special acknowledgment card to the honoree or their family as well as a handmade glass angel ornament created by a local artist, Jerry Hymel.

Leslie Owens, the director of events and special projects talks with WJTV 12 about the campaign.

