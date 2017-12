Related Coverage Burglars throw rock into glass door at Verizon Wireless; Items stolen

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Authorities made an arrested in the Verizion Wireless burglary that happenend in Brandon last month.

The police department said U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Diavalon Rayshawn Jacobs.

The burglary happened around 1:49 a.m. on November 29 at the W. Government Street location. Officers said the suspect took several display phones and an iPad from the.

Jacob’s bond was set at $25,000.