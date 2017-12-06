Waitr celebrates success with ribbon cutting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 90 restaurants are using a new app that accepts orders for food delivery.

Waitr celebrated the milestone with a ribbon cutting Wednesday at Sal and Mookie’s.

The company announced that area restaurant partners are experiencing increased sales, more restaurants are signing up, and additional workers are being hired, bringing new jobs to the area.

“We are exceptionally happy with the success we are having in Jackson,” said Jeff Blanco, City Manager for Waitr. “Restaurant partners says they’ve seen an increase in sales because the app is bringing new customers they would not have otherwise been able to serve. And now more than 90 restaurants in the area have signed with Waitr. We couldn’t be more pleased!”

Nationwide, Waitr has more than 2,800 restaurant partners and hundreds of thousands of users in more than 100 cities.

