3 wanted in connection with shooting that injured 19-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for three people in connection with a shooting that injured a 19-year-old.
JPD released photos of 27-year-old Paul Staples, 29-year-old David Hawkins, and 29-year-old Cordaron Proctor.
They are wanted in connection with the shooting that happened on December 5th.
Police said it appears that the shooting happened at a different location and the victim drove to Rosemary Avenue.
The victim is listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the three suspects, contact JPD at 601-960-1234.