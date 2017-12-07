3 wanted in connection with shooting that injured 19-year-old

Related Coverage Victim found with several gunshot wounds inside vehicle on Rosemary Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for three people in connection with a shooting that injured a 19-year-old.

JPD released photos of 27-year-old Paul Staples, 29-year-old David Hawkins, and 29-year-old Cordaron Proctor.

They are wanted in connection with the shooting that happened on December 5th.

Police said it appears that the shooting happened at a different location and the victim drove to Rosemary Avenue.

The victim is listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the three suspects, contact JPD at 601-960-1234.

Wanted: (L-R) Paul Staples-27, David Hawkins-29 and Cordaron Proctor-29, for aggravated assault/shooting in an occupied vehicle stemming from a Dec.5th shooting on Rosemary St. Victim, Jarbaris McLin is still listed in critical condition. Call police w/ information. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/s7qg89N5Po — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 7, 2017