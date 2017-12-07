Clinton Police looking for Fashion Plaza burglary suspects

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary that happened last week.

One person is in custody in connection with the crime. Diavalon Jackson is charged with burglary.

Officers released surveillance video from the Fashion Plaza.

They said on December 1, five men threw a rock through a front window of the business and stole 20 to 40 cell phones.

Officers also said surveillance shows a white in color Honda CRV casing the store immediately prior to the burglary.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Larry Knight. If you have any information on his location, contact police at (601) 924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).