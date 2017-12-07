Governor Bryant releases schedule for Museum openings and President Trump’s visit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Governor’s Office is releasing the schedule of events for the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, Dec. 9. President Donald Trump will be attending the event, his schedule is included.
WJTV will have several crews at the museum openings and we will have live coverage of the events beginning Saturday morning at 6 AM.
Below is the order of events.
10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump tours Civil Rights Museum
10:47 a.m. Reuben Anderson introduces Governor Bryant
10:48 a.m. Governor Bryant introduces President Donald Trump
10:50 a.m. President Donald Trump delivers remarks inside the Two Museums Auditorium to Civil Rights veterans, museum patrons and elected officials
11:10 a.m. Public celebration to mark Mississippi’s Bicentennial and to ceremonially open the two museums begins with procession to outside stage
11:15 a.m. Chorale Prelude: Madison Central High School Brass Ensemble
11:18 a.m. Welcome by Reuben Anderson, Master of Ceremonies
11:22 a.m. Reuben Anderson introduces Governor Phil Bryant
11:23 a.m. Governor Phil Bryant
11:30 a.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Governor Phil Bryant and introduces Governor William Winter
11:32 a.m. Governor William Winter
11:36 a.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Governor William Winter and introduces Myrlie Evers
11:38 a.m. Myrlie Evers
11:48 p.m. Reuben Anderson thanks Myrlie Evers and introduces Katie Blount
11:50 p.m. Katie Blount speaks and introduces Governor Haley Barbour
11:52 p.m. Governor Haley Barbour
12:00 p.m. Katie Blount thanks Governor Haley Barbour and introduces Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn
12:03 p.m. Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves
12:06 p.m. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn
12:28 p.m. Anderson thanks Speaker Philip Gunn and introduces Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron
12:30 p.m. Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron
12:34 p.m. Anderson thanks Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Tabron and introduces Congressman Harper and Senator Wicker
12:36 p.m. Congressman Gregg Harper/Bicentennial Resolution
Senator Roger Wicker/Bicentennial Resolution
12:45 p.m. Anderson thanks Congressman Harper and Senator Wicker and gives instructions on next phase of ribbon-cutting
12:46 p.m. Musical performance by Bicentennial Choir with Cynthia Goodloe Palmer while stage participants and select audience members move to ribbon-cutting area.
12:54 p.m. Ribbon-cutting
12:58 p.m. Governors Bryant and Barbour hold two center doors open for Mrs. Evers and students to enter Museums.