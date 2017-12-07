Hundreds expected to protest President Trump’s visit to Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Mississippians are split on whether or not President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to Mississippi is a good thing. Trump is expected to attend the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Talamieka Brice, founder of the Mississippi Chapter of Pantsuit Nation, says she and about 200 others will protest the President’s visit at the intersection of High Street and State Street. The protest will be mostly silent and located a few blocks from the two new Mississippi Museums, so as not to draw attention from the celebration.

“Some of us will kneel. Some of us will stand,” says Brice. “We support the people that are being honored and we’re very happy about the civil rights museum opening and we’re acknowledging all the hard work that went into the creation of the museum. However, like a lot of people, we are very upset at the inclusion of Donald Trump.”

Another person not happy about President Trump’s visit is Jackson City Councilman Melvin Priester. He wrote on facebook, “Having the openings of the museums involve President Trump on any level pollutes the day and will sap sorely needed credibility from these endeavors.”

Governor Phil Bryant said Wednesday that Trump’s visit is an honor and he wishes Mississippians would use this as an opportunity to come together.

Brice has another perspective, “I think that the Governor’s inclusion of Donald Trump to this occasion was a political stunt.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba had no comment on the visit Thursday. A spokesperson for the city says the Governor’s office and Secret Service are taking the lead on barricades and security for the visit.