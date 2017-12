JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are searching for a missing person.

Officers said 31-year-old Channing Harris was last seen on December 6 at the North Grove Assisted Living Home.

Police said Harris has a mental illness and does not have his medication.

Anyone who has seen him should contact JPD at 601-960-1234.

