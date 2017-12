JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a sex crime against a 14-year-old girl.

JPD said Greg Irvin is charged with sexual battery.

Officers said they believed that th alleged acts occurred and continued over the course of about three years.

Irvin is currently still in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Sex Crimes arrest: Greg Irving-36, arrested and charged with sexual battery involving a 14 year old female. Investigation reveals alleged incidents occurred over a course of approx. 3 years. pic.twitter.com/7oAvDrUBLd — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 7, 2017