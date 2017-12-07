NWS issues Wintry Weather Advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants Mississippians to prepare for the first winter event of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for South Mississippi through noon on Friday.

MEMA said areas along and south of a line from Natchez to Meridian are expected to see cold rain turn to a mix of sleet and snow Thursday night. Light accumulations are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

“Anytime we talk about snow, especially in south Mississippi, people get concerned,” said MEMA Director Lee Smithson. “We are not expecting any major issues with the snow, our biggest concern is with the extended cold temperatures all over the state through the weekend.

Freezing temperatures, down into the teens and 20’s are the forecast lows for north Mississippi Friday and Saturday morning, with low 30’s all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

Below are some tips from MEMA:

Check on your family friends and neighbors, especially our senior citizens and those without heating sources.

Travel only if necessary and use caution. For the latest on road conditions visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic center at www.mdottraffic.com