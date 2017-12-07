Reps. Bennie Thompson, John Lewis not attending museum opening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Representatives Bennie G. Thompson and John Lewis have decided not to attend the opening of the Two Mississippi Museums.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the grand opening ceremony for the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Below is a statement from Lewis and Thompson about why they have decided not to attend:

“After careful consideration and conversations with church leaders, elected officials, civil right activists and many citizens of our congressional districts, we have decided not to attend or participate in the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. “President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum. The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi. President Trump’s disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants and National Football League players disrespect the efforts of Fannie Lou Hamer, Aaron Henry, Medgar Evers, Robert Clark, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and countless others who have given their all for Mississippi to be a better place. “After President Trump departs, we encourage all Mississippians and Americans to visit this historic civil rights museum.”