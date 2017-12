PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Salvation Army says they are experiencing a shortage of l Tree adoptions this year.

They are urging community members to step up to help a child have a Merry Christmas.

The staff will be at the Walmart in Pearl on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will have Angels available for adoption.

During this event, you can take an Angel from the tree and purchase items on the list or drop off financial donations.