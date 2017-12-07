UMMC Alliance holds ‘Breakfast with Santa and Friends’ event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some children in Metro will have an early visit from Santa this year.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center Alliance is hosting Breakfast with Santa and Friends on Saturday, December 16.

It will be at the Norman C. Nelson Student Union on campus from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Attendees will have a chance to take photos with Santa, make arts and crafts, and eat breakfast.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Get tickets at the door or here.

The nonprofit UMMC Alliance raises money to purchase comforts for patients in need and to help beautify the campus.