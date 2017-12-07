Warrant issued for arrest of mother wanted in child abuse case

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A mother is wanted in connection with a child abuse case in Natchez.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Bria Ferguson.

On December 5, officers arrested Derrick Deshun Dobbins for felony child abuse following a joint investigation by ACSO and the Department

of Human Services.

Deputies said a report was filed on November 18 alleging that Dobbins caused serious injuries to a 4-year-old child leaving numerous scratches and scars.

Authorities said the investigation determined there was enough evidence to issue warrants for Dobbins and the child’s mother, Ferguson.

Ferguson has not been arrested at this time.