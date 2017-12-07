Winterizing your home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As the cold weather moves into Mississippi, your pipes are more susceptible to damage.

However, there are steps you can take to prevent it.

“You can have major property damage,” Kevin Patterson of Neil Plumbing. “Water causes a lot of damage. When you aren’t prepared by like having your pipes insulated and having them corrected like they should be you can run into some problems.”

It’s a busy time of the year for the team at Neill Plumbing and Gas.

“We don’t have a whole lot of cold weather for a long period of time, but we will have a few pretty cold days and nights,” Patterson said. “Then when you consider the wind getting in there, it just really makes it worse.”

Experts say homes in the south are actually more likely to experience pipe damage because the houses may not be perpetually insulated against the cold weather.

“I tell my customers to wrap their outside faucets,” he said. “Get good faucet covers. You also have to disconnect your hoses from the faucets to make them frost proof.”

Frozen pipes can lead to all kinds of damage, and even flooding, but you can prevent it. Sealing up cracks and holes, and adding extra insulation help, especially with exposed pipes outside.It also helps to run your heater regularly, and allow the faucet to drip.

“If it is getting cold out, open up cabinet doors and let the warmer air get in there. Just a little bit more electricity or gas usage will really pay for itself compared to the major damage of a pipe bursting. “

If you are concerned about making sure you have things in place as your should, you can consider having a plumber come out to assess your pipes and winterize your home for you.