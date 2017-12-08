ACT Testing Cancellations

Some ACT tests have been canceled:
- The December administration of the ACT, scheduled to be given at Oak Grove High School has been cancelled due to inclement weather.The rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org as soon as it is set. Registered examinees will receive official notification from ACT. This announcement is only for those registered to test at Oak Grove High School.
- ACT testing schedule at the University of Southern Mississippi has been cancel for, Saturday, December 9th. ACT will contact the students next week to reschedule.
- The ACT scheduled for Dec. 9 at Forest High School has laso been canceled. The rescheduled test date will be posted at http://www.actstudent.org