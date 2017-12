STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s defense has quite the challenge ahead in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The Bulldogs kicked off bowl practices on Friday and will try to slow down 2017 Heisman finalist and 2016 Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. Jackson has totaled 4,932 yards this season with 42 total touchdowns.

Click the video above to hear from MSU interim head coach Greg Knox and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on why they’re looking forward to taking on a player like Jackson.