Lorman, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State University seniors walked across the stage Friday.

The 2017 Fall Commencement was held at the Davey L. Whitney HPER Complex.

Dr. Donzell Lee, provost and executive vice president for The Office of Academic Affairs, delivered a message to Alcorn’s newest alumni.

“You must see yourself as a successful person,” said Lee. “You must see yourself taking charge and pursuing a vision that you believe in. A successful person thinks beyond the obstacles.”